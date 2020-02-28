Global  

SAP has cancelled all in-person events and says bookings on its Concur travel platform is down 20% due to coronavirus crisis (SAP)

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
SAP has cancelled all in-person events and says bookings on its Concur travel platform is down 20% due to coronavirus crisis (SAP)· *SAP has cancelled all "in-person events" including major conferences scheduled this month in Orlando and Las Vegas in response to the coronavirus crisis.*
· *The German tech giant also said it has seen a 20% drop in transactions on its Concur travel management platform due to the health crisis.*
