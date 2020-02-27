Global  

Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk· *The Senate voted Thursday to approve a roughly $8 billion emergency funding deal to address the coronavirus.*
· *It was the latest step in a race to contain an outbreak that has killed nearly a dozen in the US. *
· *The quick turnaround of the legislation underscored a sense of urgency in Washington as policymakers...
News video: Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump 01:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...

Senate passes $8 billion coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk for approval

The Senate passed a roughly $8 billion spending package that aims to combat coronavirus, sending the bill to President Trump for his signature.
USATODAY.com

Japan's leader announces $2.5B package to help fight virus

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday announced a 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) emergency economic package to help fight the coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

