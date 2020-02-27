Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () · *The Senate voted Thursday to approve a roughly $8 billion emergency funding deal to address the coronavirus.*
· *It was the latest step in a race to contain an outbreak that has killed nearly a dozen in the US. *
· *The quick turnaround of the legislation underscored a sense of urgency in Washington as policymakers...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday announced a 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) emergency economic package to help fight the coronavirus... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
BT RT @B52Malmet: Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency bill to combat coronavirus. Send it to the hoaxer-in-Chief. https://t.co/bUOeuUz75i 16 seconds ago
Jeremy RT @BNODesk: NEW: U.S. Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat coronavirus, sending it to Trump's desk 23 seconds ago
Asterio Aguinaldo RT @MSNBC: NEW: US Senate passes $8.3B House-passed emergency spending package to combat the coronavirus; measure heads to the president's… 27 seconds ago