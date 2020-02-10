Global  

How to choose the right finance options to help with home renovations

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Spring is the perfect time to begin the process of updating your house. Whether you are planning on renovating your house to turn around and sell it or you would just like to have a more functional or enjoyable space, here are a couple financing options for you to consider: Cash-out mortgage refinancing or Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). What is cash-out mortgage refinance? When you refinance your mortgage, your bank or lender pays off your old mortgage with your new one. Most borrowers choose…
👓 View full article
