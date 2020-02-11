Global  

Admirals playoffs could overlap DNC prep at Panther Arena

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t the only Milwaukee professional sports team whose playoff aspirations may infringe on venue preparations for the Democratic National Convention in mid-July — the Milwaukee Admirals hope to be playing hockey in June at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The DNC’s lease at Panther Arena is scheduled to start in June, and if the Admirals reach the Calder Cup finals in the American Hockey League, they could play multiple home games as late as June 11. Currently the Admirals…
He's the newest member of the Milwaukee Admirals! Bender, who was adopted from HAWS of Waukesha last week, met the team Tuesday on the ice at Panther Arena.

