Walmart closing two NC stores, impacting nearly 300 employees

Walmart is shutting down two stores in North Carolina. Disclosures it filed with the state show pending closures at two stores – in Wadesboro and in Lumberton – will mean nearly 300 layoffs combined. In Lumberton, the 80 impacted employees were notified March 4, according to a notice filed with the North Carolina Commerce Department. The store will close April 3, with employee terminations effective May 8. It's a similar story in Wadesboro, where 205 employees were notified of the April…


