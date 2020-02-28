Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. Bank to take over State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts

U.S. Bank to take over State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
U.S. Bancorp and insurer State Farm are entering into a partnership in which U.S. Bank will assume State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts. State Farm agents will be able to introduce U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm customers, giving the bank nationwide reach for the first time. Both side announced the deal on Thursday. It's scheduled to close, subject to regulatory approval, later this year or sometime in 2021. "The alliance is part of…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Credit card skimmer found at Boynton Beach gas station

Credit card skimmer found at Boynton Beach gas station 02:00

 If you recently purchased gas at a 7-Eleven in southern Palm Beach County, check your bank and credit card statements.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port [Video]Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:29Published

New York State's Ban On Plastic Bags Begins [Video]New York State's Ban On Plastic Bags Begins

New York will be the second state to outright ban disposable plastic shopping bags. A ban on plastic bags in New York State will go in effect overnight. In some localities, including New York city, an..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Bancorp to take over State Farm Bank deposits, credit card accounts


SeekingAlpha

Alaska officials react strongly to JPMorgan oil pullback

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state officials reacted with alarm this week after a second large U.S. bank said it would not support future oil and gas...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MSPBJnews

MplsStPaulBizJournal State Farm agents will be able to introduce U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm cu… https://t.co/H0nmmIEdcM 3 hours ago

kalisurfer

Sean Scott Some really great news I can finally share - the US Bank family is growing https://t.co/N5TgE2Hu4y #fintech #Banking 4 hours ago

MplsLocalBiZ

Mpls Local Business New post: U.S. Bank to take over State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts U.S. Bancorp and insur… https://t.co/jbLkKtmCCw 5 hours ago

SameOldNancy

Grumpy Grandma @afagerbakke I’ve come to believe in a one state solution, that being Israel. Tired of “Palestinians” whining. Wish… https://t.co/mzMQcAJjuZ 5 hours ago

datdamndj

DJD RT @StribBiz: U.S. Bank will take over the deposit and credit card operations of State Farm's banking business, nearly doubling the Minneap… 6 hours ago

StribBiz

Star Tribune Business U.S. Bank will take over the deposit and credit card operations of State Farm's banking business, nearly doubling t… https://t.co/LY7Lv5cQwL 7 hours ago

ExBulletinUk

ExBulletin US bank to take over State Farm Bank accounts | Business https://t.co/oxclmsZh5P https://t.co/t1bABqophf 7 hours ago

newsfilterio

Investor News U.S. Bancorp to take over State Farm Bank deposits, credit card accounts $USB https://t.co/6zFs0wJivx 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.