Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oregon health insurance plans won't charge co-pays for COVID-19 testing

Oregon health insurance plans won't charge co-pays for COVID-19 testing

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Health insurance plans will waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing at in-network facilities, under an agreement with the state of Oregon. People with fully insured individual and group health plans won’t be charged co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles for COVID-19 testing at providers, urgent care centers or emergency rooms that are in network, or for immunization when it becomes available, Gov. Kate Brown announced. “I’d like to thank Oregon’s insurers for partnering with the state,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance

Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance 01:06

 Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement about the COVID-19 test on Wednesday. Mike Pence, via statement Mike Pence, via statement Under the Affordable Care Act, established by the Obama administration, health insurance...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases [Video]Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That person has since died. The organization is currently treating a..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:45Published

COVID-19 People with good health don’t require masks, Harsh Vardhan [Video]COVID-19 People with good health don’t require masks, Harsh Vardhan

COVID-19 People with good health don’t require masks, Harsh Vardhan

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: Florida insurer to waive fees for testing

In an effort to encourage people to seek treatment, Florida Blue announced it will waive all copays and deductibles for testing tied to the COVID-19 epidemic....
bizjournals

Washington insurance commissioner orders no deductibles, co-pays for coronavirus visits, tests

Washington state’s insurance commissioner issued an emergency order Thursday directing all health insurance carriers, through May 4, to provide health care...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Exit101Biz

Exit101Biz RT @pdxpts: Oregon health insurance plans join Washington & New York in waiving co-pays for COVID-19 testing: https://t.co/7695sbyjxl 2 days ago

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Oregon health insurance plans won't charge co-pays for COVID-19 testing: Health insurance plans will waive cost-sha… https://t.co/tFF7Qxpo6a 2 days ago

pdxpts

Peter Seeley Oregon health insurance plans join Washington & New York in waiving co-pays for COVID-19 testing: https://t.co/7695sbyjxl 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.