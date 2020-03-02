Global  

Coronavirus cases rise in Santa Clara County as one museum closes temporarily

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020
Coronavirus cases rise in Santa Clara County as one museum closes temporarily
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County 02:20

 Jackie Ward reports on the latest information about two new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Santa Clara County

California health official licks finger during coronavirus newser [Video]California health official licks finger during coronavirus newser

"Start working on not touching your face," said Dr. Sara Cody, chief health officer for Santa Clara County, California, who also licked her finger to turn a page during a coronavirus press conference..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:18Published

23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 5, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 5, 2020

The outbreak of coronavirus continues across the world... A look at the growing number of cases here in the United States -- and what health officials are doing to try and limit its spread... And -- a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:24Published


2 more coronavirus cases in Santa Clara, county total now 9

Public health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County Monday, bringing the county total to nine.
SFGate

San Jose Sharks to play Thursday despite health officials calling for cancellation due to coronavirus

With coronavirus cases increasing, Santa Clara County health officials urged large events to cancel. But the San Jose Sharks will play Thursday night.
USATODAY.com


bizjournals

Business Journals The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee… https://t.co/DrCsK4MAc1 3 hours ago

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel Coronavirus cases rise in Santa Clara County as one museum closes temporarily https://t.co/OPvoeckLRq 10 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal The Children's Discovery Museum in downtown #SanJose has temporarily closed its doors, apparently after an employee… https://t.co/VOLZfiDtOr 11 hours ago

SVBizRosie

Rosellen Downey ICYMI: The Children's Discovery Museum in Downtown #SanJose is currently closed amongst other #COVID19 updates 😷🧼 https://t.co/dGD0kExDMo 11 hours ago

ByAlissaMarie

Alissa Marie I know many are scared. Here's what we know about the new cases and the State of Emergency. https://t.co/FRvQ9kRBuu 1 day ago

thesvvoice

The Silicon Valley Voice One of the case's exposure details are under investigation, but the other two are close contacts with another case.… https://t.co/mfGQ9faNYR 1 day ago

thescweekly

Santa Clara Weekly One of the case's exposure details are under investigation, but the other two are close contacts with another case.… https://t.co/lOxO9e5YCc 1 day ago

Vox_Democracy

Kat #Biden2020 ❄️🌊 ✍️ 🇺🇸 RT @abc7newsbayarea: "You gotta get out. You can't just stay home because of the virus," Santa Clara Co. residents voiced their opinions ab… 2 days ago

