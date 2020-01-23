Democrats call Oregon Legislature to early close

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Democratic leaders called an end to the 2020 Oregon Legislature on Thursday, giving up on Republicans returning from their walkout over a cap and trade bill. "This session is over," Senate President Peter Courtney said from the podium three days before it was constitutionally required to close. Within an hour, Gov. Kate Brown said she would act on her own to address the climate crisis. "I will not back down," Brown said in a statement. "In the coming days, I will be taking executive action to… 👓 View full article

