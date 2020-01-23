Democrats call Oregon Legislature to early close

Global  

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Democratic leaders called an end to the 2020 Oregon Legislature on Thursday, giving up on Republicans returning from their walkout over a cap and trade bill. "This session is over," Senate President Peter Courtney said from the podium three days before it was constitutionally required to close. Within an hour, Gov. Kate Brown said she would act on her own to address the climate crisis. "I will not back down," Brown said in a statement. "In the coming days, I will be taking executive action to…
Gov. Brown gets $5M to implement emissions reduction program

The Legislature’s Emergency Board on Monday gave the Brown administration $5 million to implement a greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan — as yet unseen...
bizjournals


