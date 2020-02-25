Global  

No injuries reported following tour helicopter’s precautionary landing on Hawaii Island

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing while flying over Puna on Hawaii Island on Thursday. As Hawaii News Now reported, the helicopter rolled over during the landing. Accounts of how many passengers were onboard varied, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. According to the Associated Press, the helicopter had taken off from Hilo International Airport, and the pilot landed the aircraft due to a problem with the tail rotor. According to the Hawaii-Tribune Herald, Blue Hawaiian…
