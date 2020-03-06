Global  

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recovering From Heart Surgery

NPR Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Dimon, 63, who is the longest-serving head of a major U.S. bank, experienced "an acute aortic dissection" and underwent surgery to repair it Thursday morning, a JPMorgan memo said.
News video: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery 00:59

 No return date has been set for JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co boss Jamie Dimon to return to work, after he underwent emergancy heart surgery on Thursday. The operation was a success, but Dimon will be out of action at least for several weeks. Adam Reed reports.

JamesonFletche3

Jameson Fletcher JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recovering From Heart Surgery https://t.co/B5AgxBTtVX https://t.co/1GmrgGkIMl 10 minutes ago

csidetrader

Seaside Trader JPMorgan $JMP CEO Jamie Dimon Is Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery. Co-Presidents Daniel Pinto, Gordon Smit… https://t.co/KTfzcYuJgP 11 minutes ago

TerryJones0001

Lord Snooty of Bitcoin ⚡BTC XBT Enthusiast RT @blockchainchick: Wait... Jamie Dimon has a heart? https://t.co/FG9aoL9cAj 18 minutes ago

blockchainchick

Heidi Wait... Jamie Dimon has a heart? https://t.co/FG9aoL9cAj 19 minutes ago

Gander_News_a2

World News & International Relations JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery https://t.co/zsLbBvNSVK via @circleboom 20 minutes ago

bryan___manuel

Bryan M. Rodriguez RT @FinancialNews: JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery. Co-presidents Daniel Pinto, Gordon Smith are running… 26 minutes ago

JeffSonnenfeld

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld "There is no more feared or revered person today in the world of finance than Jamie Dimon" JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimo… https://t.co/qkk9EPIFtZ 28 minutes ago

ChuckMik

Chuck Mikolajczak $JPM (-5.4% #premarket) CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery https://t.co/nVFTvs4Zur #stocks #trading 30 minutes ago

