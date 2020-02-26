Global  

Cisco exec named CEO of Western Digital as Cisco tells employees about its 'next phase of strategy'

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The head of Cisco Systems’ $34 billion networking and security business is leaving to become the CEO of Western Digital Corp. The announcement by Western Digital was made Thursday — the same day that Cisco told employees about a new structure for its engineering team. David Goeckeler, a 17-year Cisco veteran, is set to start his new role at the San Jose hard disk drive and data storage giant starting Monday. He takes the reins from Steve Milligan, who announced his retirement last year and…
News video: BMW's i4 Puts Tesla Model 3 On Blast + Honeywell's Quantum Computer | Digital Trends Live 3.4.20

BMW's i4 Puts Tesla Model 3 On Blast + Honeywell's Quantum Computer | Digital Trends Live 3.4.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with Google pulling the plug on its I/O conference and Amazon Studios pulling out of SXSW; Apple is likely to release a 14.1in MiniLED MacBook Pro this year; The VSCO Montage app is a unique take on photo and video mashups;...

