JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery done on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he recuperates, the largest U.S. bank said.
