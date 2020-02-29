Global  

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery done on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he recuperates, the largest U.S. bank said.
 No return date has been set for JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co boss Jamie Dimon to return to work, after he underwent emergancy heart surgery on Thursday. The operation was a success, but Dimon will be out of action at least for several weeks. Adam Reed reports.

