Yes Bank plunges 35% as RBI takes control

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Shares in India's Yes Bank dropped nearly 35% on Friday to their lowest in more than a decade, after the central bank took control and set a limit on withdrawals because of a serious deterioration in its financial position.
Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank shares drop 25% as RBI takes control

Shares in India's fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank tumbled 25% to their lowest in over a decade on Friday, after the central bank took control of the...
Reuters India

RBI puts Yes Bank under moratorium, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (March 5, 2020) imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000.  ‘’RBI has...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

