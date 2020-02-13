Global  

Exclusive: Grindr's Chinese owner nears deal to sell social media app - sources

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd is close to signing an agreement to sell Grindr LLC, the popular gay dating app it has owned since 2016, to a group of investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
