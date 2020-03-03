Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The Grand Princess lay at anchor near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveler from a previous voyage died of the disease and at least four others became infected. While the more than 3,500 aboard the 951-foot (290-meter) vessel were ordered to stay at sea as officials scrambled to keep the virus at bay, only 45 were identified for testing, Princess Cruises said in a statement.



“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.



A Sacramento-area man who sailed on the ship in February later succumbed to the coronavirus. Two other passengers from that voyage have been hospitalized with the virus in Northern California, and two Canadians who recently sailed aboard the ship tested positive after returning home, officials said.



Northern California officials also are awaiting test results from a man who died Thursday after being on a cruise where others have tested positive.



Meanwhile, the U.S.



