Yes Bank depositors need not worry, their money is safe, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Mountain Bhakt RT @omkar_shettyg: Let's be clear: Just like No one will lose Citizenship with CAA No Depositor will lose money in #YesBank Only invest… 8 minutes ago 757Live India Yes Bank panic an overreaction, depositors need not worry, says HDFC's Deepak Parekh… https://t.co/mvvIprHAql 14 minutes ago Krishna86 RT @ZeeNews: Yes Bank depositors need not worry, their money is safe, says FM Sitharaman https://t.co/uyvWCOpULL 27 minutes ago FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Yes Bank panic an overreaction, depositors need not worry, says HDFC's Deepak Parekh - https://t.co/itIacUZbDk: Y… https://t.co/9I4qmag7Zl 1 hour ago Ϛąցąɾ RT @htTweets: Finance Minister @nsitharaman has said that there is no need to worry for the depositors of Yes Bank, which has been put unde… 2 hours ago Hindustan Times Finance Minister @nsitharaman has said that there is no need to worry for the depositors of Yes Bank, which has bee… https://t.co/kXbyB1ovm6 2 hours ago