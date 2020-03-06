Global  

Yes Bank depositors need not worry, their money is safe, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The RBI has capped withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 for the next one month and imposed strict limits on operations after the cash-starved lender faced "regular outflow of liquidity" after an effort to raise new capital failed. 
Yes Bank depositors' money safe; RBI working on early resolution: FM

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed cash-strapped Yes Bank under moratorium, Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday assured that the...
IndiaTimes

Depositors' money safe: FM on Yes Bank crisis

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed cash-strapped Yes Bank under moratorium, Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday assured that the...
IndiaTimes

