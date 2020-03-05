Global  

Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Customers with personal cups will still get a 25p discount - but drinks will be served in paper cups.
News video: Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears 02:53

 The coffee chain says the move is a precautionary step in response to the outbreak.

Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus

Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirusAll takeaways will now be in cardboard cups
Wales Online

Coronavirus is changing the way businesses operate

The coronavirus outbreak is changing the way businesses operate. Starbucks is now banning reusable cups that are meant to reduce waste over concern that they...
CBS News


