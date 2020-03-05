USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 and #NotMyPM BBC News - Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/fQ8iapRakM 55 seconds ago Trevor M5AKA RT @BBCNews: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread of coronavirus https://t.co/eOvQHBaz5C 1 minute ago Greg Michaelson @CarolineLucas @OwenJones84 Contradictions between coronavirus and climate change: BBC News - Coronavirus: Starbuck… https://t.co/vC4XLonl1P 3 minutes ago Devonboy How do Starbucks think a virus is more likely to be spread on a mug than a paper cup? Biggest problem with… https://t.co/8SDqtq0gek 6 minutes ago Travelbrit BBC News - Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/ufLkemP9X5 9 minutes ago Post of Asia Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/ZTfoF8x6qQ https://t.co/3onTgivKIP 17 minutes ago Riley RT @davidwjgill: Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/nakvnPZOlt 19 minutes ago David Gill Coronavirus: Starbucks bans reusable cups to help tackle spread https://t.co/nakvnPZOlt 24 minutes ago