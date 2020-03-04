Global  

Mortgage Rates Fall To Record Lows. Does It Make Sense To Refinance?

Friday, 6 March 2020
Americans are jumping at the chance to save a lot of money by refinancing their home loans — as mortgage rates fall to record lows. Why are rates so low, and when does it pay to refinance?
News video: Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches

Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches 01:46

 Mortgage rates hit an all-time low as peak real-estate season approaches

Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows [Video]Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. It may be time to refinance your home loan as mortgage rates are at historic lows. Bumble Bee..

Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates [Video]Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates

In the middle of all this economic uncertainty is a chance to save some money. With interest rates low, borrowing money could be a better bargain.

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record LowsWatch VideoWorries over the coronavirus outbreak have driven mortgage rates down to record lows, according to Freddie Mac. The mortgage buyer said Thursday...
Borrowers rush to refinance as mortgage rates fall to near-record lows

Mortgage applications jumped double-digits this week as coronavirus fear heightens economic uncertainty, pushing mortgage rates to new lows. The post...
