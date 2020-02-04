Global  

Yes Bank account holder? What you need to know

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In an unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the Yes Bank board and capped its withdrawal limit by placing it under a moratorium. A salary account holder needs to look at alternate ways to get the salary amount if it exceeds Rs 50,000, even if they have multiple accounts. Other general bank transactions are likely to remain unaffected.
