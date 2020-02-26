Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Less than a year after opening in Columbus, a furniture retailer is closing its Columbus store's doors. Detroit, Michigan-based Art Van Furniture is shuttering all its locations across the country, a move that will impact about 5,500 employees across five states, the company said Thursday. “Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” company spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement. The… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Dayton furniture retailer to open new locations at area malls A Dayton-based home furnishings retailer is opening new locations at a pair of local malls. Morris Furniture Co. is launching new showrooms at the Dayton Mall...

bizjournals 1 week ago





Tweets about this Tristan Navera Art Van Furniture, which has been open less than a year at Polaris, is closing its doors: https://t.co/HnUNzMrclL 19 minutes ago Robin Smith Furniture retailer shuttering after less than a year at Polaris https://t.co/pTBdSHUVsT 21 minutes ago