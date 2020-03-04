Gov. Larry Hogan confirms 3 coronavirus cases in Montgomery County

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday evening that three residents of Montgomery County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in Greater Washington. A husband and wife in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s all contracted the virus on an overseas trip last month, Hogan said at a press conference in Annapolis. They're all "in good condition" and currently quarantined in their homes, he said in a statement. "We have been actively preparing…


