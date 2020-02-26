New subdivision proposed for US 280 corridor Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A 70-lot residential subdivision has been proposed for the U.S. 280 corridor, near Greystone and Shoal Creek. The Shelby County Planning Commission approved preliminary steps for South Oak Trust to develop South Oak Subdivision at 1 South Oak Drive off Dunnavant Valley Road. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the approved rezoning was from H-Z (Holding Zone) to A-R (Agricultural Residential), and now the developer can submit a plan to for planning commission approval. As we've reported,… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Hendersonville neighbors ask county officials to vote 'no' on new subdivision plans Developers want to build more homes in Sumner County and one group's outcry just put a delay in the plans. Neighbors showed up to the County Planning commission hearing to tell elected officials to.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:15Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this