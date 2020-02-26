Global  

New subdivision proposed for US 280 corridor

Friday, 6 March 2020
A 70-lot residential subdivision has been proposed for the U.S. 280 corridor, near Greystone and Shoal Creek. The Shelby County Planning Commission approved preliminary steps for South Oak Trust to develop South Oak Subdivision at 1 South Oak Drive off Dunnavant Valley Road. According to the Shelby County Reporter, the approved rezoning was from H-Z (Holding Zone) to A-R (Agricultural Residential), and now the developer can submit a plan to for planning commission approval. As we've reported,…
