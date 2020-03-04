Another potential win from Chiefs’ Super Bowl: Sunday alcohol sales in Kansas

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Spurred by Kansas City Chiefs fans, legislators in Topeka are exploring whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales to start earlier. Kansas law restricts liquor stores from opening until noon on Sundays. But when the Chiefs made the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, customers complained that the later opening affected their celebration before the 5:30 p.m. kickoff, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. Legislators are considering a 9 a.m. start time, though some retailers prefer 10 a.m., the…


