1 in 5 say wage gap is top gender-related issue

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The gender pay gap. More female representation in the board room and C-suite. Parental leave across the country.  As International Women’s Day approaches, a new poll reveals almost two-thirds of Americans are unable to single out the gender-related issue they care about most this year.  That’s according to a recent survey by Beqom, which polled 1,000 American workers. International Women’s Day is March 8, and this year’s #EachforEqual campaign emphasizes the economic importance of gender…
