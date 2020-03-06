Governor: Two presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Global  

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday there were two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in eastern Pennsylvania, the first in the commonwealth since the outbreak. Wolf said the two cases, in Delaware and Wayne counties, were tested positive in Pennsylvania but they still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both people are quarantined in their homes. “I’m saying presumed positive for a reason,” Wolf said Friday during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Emergency…
 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed an emergency disaster declaration after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the eastern part of the state, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

