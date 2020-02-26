Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet

Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A subscription ride-hailing service featuring professional drivers in Tesla electric vehicles is offering members short rides within the grid. The company Go360 is still in beta testing as it awaits a public utility license to be able to charge passengers. That is expected to be granted later this month, said co-founder Anuj Gupta. Go360 is offering the convenience of a car without costs such as parking, gas, insurance and financing, Gupta said. Its subscription price is set at $200 per month.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blind Greeley man denied Uber ride over service dog, despite it being against company rules [Video]Blind Greeley man denied Uber ride over service dog, despite it being against company rules

The man told Contact7 he plans to continue to call Uber. He just hopes future drivers follow the rules.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:50Published

2020 Renault ZITY in Paris [Video]2020 Renault ZITY in Paris

Groupe Renault and Ferrovial are about to launch a ZITY free-floating car-sharing service in Paris. In March 2020, a fleet of 500 100% electric Renault ZOE cars equipped with ZITY technology will be..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

SACoGoing

Sacramento oGoing What's going on Sac? Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet - Sacramento Business Journal… https://t.co/WutnC5ZFvg 29 minutes ago

RegionalBizTalk

Regional Biz Talk Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet https://t.co/JsVulcO4y3 6 hours ago

USANZem

USANZem Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet https://t.co/AYWCiZN8Ej 6 hours ago

van_essavan

🦋an Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet - Sacramento Business Journal https://t.co/vqFblKi25O 9 hours ago

MPWNews

MPW News Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet - Sacramento Business Journal https://t.co/9VNrx8uSly 9 hours ago

georgiavonk

GeorgiaAnn Vonk "Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet" https://t.co/3Fdo2pELKA #sacramento #financial #business 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.