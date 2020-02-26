Go360 service will feature all-Tesla ride-hailing fleet

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A subscription ride-hailing service featuring professional drivers in Tesla electric vehicles is offering members short rides within the grid. The company Go360 is still in beta testing as it awaits a public utility license to be able to charge passengers. That is expected to be granted later this month, said co-founder Anuj Gupta. Go360 is offering the convenience of a car without costs such as parking, gas, insurance and financing, Gupta said. Its subscription price is set at $200 per month.… 👓 View full article

