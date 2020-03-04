US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 14; Emergency In Maryland
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The coronavirus death toll in the United States increased to 14 on Friday as the House of Representatives passed an emergency spending Bill worth $8.3 billion to fight the deadly virus. All but one of the deaths were reported in the state of Washington. More than 225 cases have been confirmed across 19 states in the country. Maryland, adjacent to the nation's capital, was the latest state to
