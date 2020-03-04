Global  

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 14; Emergency In Maryland

RTTNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll in the United States increased to 14 on Friday as the House of Representatives passed an emergency spending Bill worth $8.3 billion to fight the deadly virus. All but one of the deaths were reported in the state of Washington. More than 225 cases have been confirmed across 19 states in the country. Maryland, adjacent to the nation's capital, was the latest state to
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 107 in Italy, all schools shut

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit...
Reuters

California declares emergency over coronavirus as death toll rises in U.S.

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New York City and Los Angeles, while Seattle-area health...
Reuters

