The market's safest assets have surged to new highs as coronavirus panic has sent stocks plummeting
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · *Safe-haven assets are surging as investors rush to snap up long-term bonds and gold amid coronavirus panic that's tanking global stocks. *
· *Gold hit $1,690 an ounce this week, a seven-year high. *
· *In addition, yields on 10- and 30-year US Treasury bonds fell to record lows of 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively. *
· *The...
U.S. stocks suffered another sharp drop, led by financial and travel stocks, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors. Conway G. Gittens reports.