Correction: NerdWallet-Millennial Money-Understand Credit

SeattlePI.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In a story January 7, about understanding credit, The Associated Press — in an article supplied by the personal finance website NerdWallet — erroneously reported that employers are among those who can check applicants' credit scores. Employers can access only modified credit reports.
How to fix mistakes in your credit report

Your credit scores are based on the data in your credit reports. Ensuring you have accurate credit reports is important so you can receive fair lending terms...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals

