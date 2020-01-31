Campbell ramps up soup production

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As the spread of the coronavirus hinders production at some manufacturers, one company is beefing up its output, The Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co. CEO Mark Clouse told CNBC on Wednesday the company is upping its soup production to maximize its inventory and prepare for the possibility of an outbreak. “We made the decision last week to up production in certain areas where we’re using a little bit the analogy of weather or natural disasters,” Clouse… 👓 View full article

