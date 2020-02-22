Global  

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Nominate for the 2020 Best in Finance awards

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Nominate for the 2020 Best in Finance awards

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Louisville Business First is extending the nomination deadline for its 2020 Best in Finance awards. You now have until 11:59 Wednesday, March 11, to nominate a financial professional from the Louisville area for this honor. You can click here to nominate. The Best in Finance awards will be given to financial professionals in the Greater Louisville area for outstanding performance in their roles as corporate financial stewards. Best in Finance will recognize and highlight a broad range of financial…
