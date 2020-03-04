JPMorgan sees $28 billion in market value erased as Jamie Dimon's emergency heart surgery adds to broader market woes
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · *JPMorgan shares slipped as much as 7.9% on the one-two punch of CEO Jamie Dimon's emergency heart surgery and continued volatility in risk assets.*
· *The chief executive, who has helmed the largest bank in the US since 2005, underwent heart surgery on Thursday after experiencing an acute aortic dissection. He is now...
No return date has been set for JPMorgan Chase & Co boss Jamie Dimon to return to work, after he underwent emergancy heart surgery on Thursday. The operation was a success, but Dimon will be out of action at least for several weeks. Adam Reed reports.