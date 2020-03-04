5 things to know, and happy Employee Appreciation Day

Happy Friday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. It's Employee Appreciation Day According to the internet, it's Employee Appreciation Day. I don't know much about the day's origins, or whether its simply an excuse for free food, but I won't ask too many questions. After all, my Business Journal colleagues complete me. They write awesome stories and bring me kombucha. It's hard to find a social circle where it's acceptable to nerd out over public records, and I'm incredibly grateful…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Personal trainer gets skin removal surgery after 240 pound weight loss Meet the newly-certified personal trainer who was eating nearly 8,000 calories a day before losing 240 pounds in a single year and getting his excess skin removed."On March 20th 2017 I was 450 pounds,".. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published 31 minutes ago Spark Foundry’s Giacosa: TV Attribution Needs to Catch Up SAN JUAN, PR– With all of the different sources of data informing the TV industry, fragmentation is a natural consequence. In a town hall interview with Beet.TV’s Jon Watts at the Beet Retreat in.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:34Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this Doug Banks Good morning, everyone, and happy Employee Appreciation Day. Here are the five things you need to know in Boston bu… https://t.co/ZyiQLv82cL 5 hours ago Laura Rola @Bungie An update I didn't expect and didn't know I wanted, but am super happy to see. Glad you all are actually t… https://t.co/HrqFWylQrb 18 hours ago NOH-1 @hexyvexycherry I haven't used them, but aren't there things like Earnin that let you do payday advance without cha… https://t.co/hYSx0tFtW5 2 days ago