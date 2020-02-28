Global  

Alert: OPEC secretary general says talks on cutting oil production adjourned without agreement; oil price falls sharply

SeattlePI.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
VIENNA (AP) — OPEC secretary general says talks on cutting oil production adjourned without agreement; oil price falls sharply.
News video: Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over 01:50

 Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50

Faced with a slump in demand and plunging oil prices, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia is asking members of the OPEC+ group to consider an...
Algeria energy minister says OPEC+ countries to discuss 'substantial' oil output cuts

Algeria energy minister and OPEC president said on Tuesday OPEC+ countries will discuss new "substantial" oil production cuts at their meetings in Vienna this...
