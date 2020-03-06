Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Deal Dash: Tampa developer lands in Antioch; giant fund snags Brentwood buildings; broker moves

Deal Dash: Tampa developer lands in Antioch; giant fund snags Brentwood buildings; broker moves

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Welcome to Deal Dash — the Nashville Business Journal's roundup of some of the week's more notable commercial real estate dealmaking. The following information is based on Business Journal reporting, news releases and public records such as property deeds, building permits and other government filings and documents. We aim to highlight a cross-section of recent property sales, proposed developments, construction loans, leases and other activity. This is not meant to be an exhaustive list. Nashville-based…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nashvillebiz

NashvilleBizJournal In this week's Deal Dash: A Tampa developer lands in Antioch; TIAA's investment arm snags Brentwood buildings; move… https://t.co/NH1YOnSwIM 5 days ago

nashvillebiz

NashvilleBizJournal In this week's Deal Dash: A Tampa developer lands in Antioch; TIAA's investment arm snags Brentwood buildings; move… https://t.co/7TQkTCSZiD 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.