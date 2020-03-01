Global  

BREAKING NEWS: ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Mumbai residence; look out notice issued

Zee News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A case against Kapoor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has already been registered. A Look Out Notice has been issued against Rana Kapoor to prevent him from leaving the country.
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s house in Mumbai

‘The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is aimed at collecting more evidence’
Hindu

ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's house in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering probe against him,...
IndiaTimes

ibiswajitr

Biswajit Rath. RT @ZeeNews: BREAKING NEWS: ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Mumbai residence; look out notice issued https://t.co/G8v7M2EKpB 38 seconds ago

SagarInfluence

Sagar Influence BREAKING NEWS: ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Mumbai residence; look out notice issued | Companies News… https://t.co/zNWPtZ4gBJ 19 minutes ago

