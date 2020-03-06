Costco says coronavirus sparking surge in buying, can't keep up with some demand



Recent related videos from verified sources Fontana Costco Among Those Impacted By Panic Buying As Coronavirus Fears Spread Costco stores across the Southland have seen longer lines and product shortages due to residents who are panicking about the spread of COVID-19. Nicole Comstock reports from Fontana. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:19Published 8 hours ago Long lines for toilet paper at a Washington Costco amid Coronavirus High demand for toilet paper has caused retailers such as Costco in Tukwila, Washington, to form lines to on Saturday (March 7). People are buying large amounts of toilet paper amid the Coronavirus.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Costco, Others Report Virus Panic Buying Coronavirus panic-buying has buoyed sales at Costco, as shoppers stock up on cleaning products, household essentials and food, CNN Business reported Thursday.

Newsmax 1 week ago



