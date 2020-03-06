Global  

Costco says coronavirus sparking surge in buying, can't keep up with some demand

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have prompted customers to stock up on essentials, including disinfectants, forcing the warehouse operator to replenish certain items frequently.
News video: For Costco, Silver Linings Are Sometimes Made Of Toilet Paper

For Costco, Silver Linings Are Sometimes Made Of Toilet Paper 00:35

 Shoppers have been visiting Costco to scoop up crucial supplies during the coronavirus outbreak. CEO Richard Galani said in an earnings call Costco's seen a run on dry grocery items, bleach, toilet paper, and hand sanitizers. As a result, Business Insider reports the members-only warehouse chain...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fontana Costco Among Those Impacted By Panic Buying As Coronavirus Fears Spread [Video]Fontana Costco Among Those Impacted By Panic Buying As Coronavirus Fears Spread

Costco stores across the Southland have seen longer lines and product shortages due to residents who are panicking about the spread of COVID-19. Nicole Comstock reports from Fontana.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:19Published

Long lines for toilet paper at a Washington Costco amid Coronavirus [Video]Long lines for toilet paper at a Washington Costco amid Coronavirus

High demand for toilet paper has caused retailers such as Costco in Tukwila, Washington, to form lines to on Saturday (March 7). People are buying large amounts of toilet paper amid the Coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Costco, Others Report Virus Panic Buying

Coronavirus panic-buying has buoyed sales at Costco, as shoppers stock up on cleaning products, household essentials and food, CNN Business reported Thursday.
Newsmax

