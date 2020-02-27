Trump adviser Larry Kudlow keeps saying investors should buy the dip as stocks plunge on coronavirus fears
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · *Larry Kudlow told CNBC that people should immediately buy into stocks as the market sheds value.*
· *'Long-term investors should think seriously about buying these dips," Kudlow said on CNBC.*
· *Stocks, however, continued their plunge on Friday amid escalating fears of coronavirus's economic impact.*
U.S. stocks suffered another sharp drop, led by financial and travel stocks, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors. Conway G. Gittens reports.