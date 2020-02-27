Global  

Nvidia acquires San Francisco cloud storage and management company

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Santa Clara-based Nvidia bought SwiftStack, the San Francisco cloud storage and management company, announced Thursday by SwiftStack co-founder and president Joe Arnold in a blog post. “For more than a year, our team has worked together with Nvidia to solve the data challenges to enable AI at scale. We expect to close the transaction in the weeks ahead,” Arnold wrote in his post. The purchase price was not disclosed. Founded in 2011, SwiftStack has raised $23.6 million in funding, with the…
Nvidia acquires data storage and management platform SwiftStack

Nvidia today announced that it has acquired SwiftStack, a software-centric data storage and management platform that supports public cloud, on-premises and edge...
TechCrunch

Fast-growing fintech expands San Francisco office

When I recently sat down with Personal Capital CEO Jay Shah, he was eager to tell me the online financial adviser and wealth management company would not be...
bizjournals


