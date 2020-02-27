Nvidia acquires San Francisco cloud storage and management company

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Santa Clara-based Nvidia bought SwiftStack, the San Francisco cloud storage and management company, announced Thursday by SwiftStack co-founder and president Joe Arnold in a blog post. "For more than a year, our team has worked together with Nvidia to solve the data challenges to enable AI at scale. We expect to close the transaction in the weeks ahead," Arnold wrote in his post. The purchase price was not disclosed. Founded in 2011, SwiftStack has raised $23.6 million in funding, with the…


