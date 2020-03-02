Minnesota sees its first coronavirus patient, Department of Health confirms

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that it had confirmed a case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It's Minnesota's first case and one of the few in the Upper Midwest. The case is an older person living in Ramsey County, the Health Department said said. The person had recently traveled on a cruise ship and began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25. The person sought health care Thursday, and their case was confirmed on Friday. The person is now in isolation at… 👓 View full article

