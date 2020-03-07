Global  

Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Music exec lists storied Interlaken estate for $3.3M

Saturday, 7 March 2020
A unique historic manse at 2161 E. Interlaken Blvd. in Seattle’s Mortlake neighborhood has come on the market at $3.3 million. Owned by veteran music executive Alex Luke and wife Erin Luke, the home is listed with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty broker Scott Richards. The Lukes bought the Craftsman-style home from former Seattle Mariners baseball great Dan Wilson. Some time before that, it was owned by Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic. In fact when the Lukes lifted up the carpet…
