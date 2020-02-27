Global  

First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

bizjournals Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 coronavirus has reached Kentucky. A Lexington resident recently tested positive for the illness, which started in China and has spread over parts of the globe, news partner WLKY-TV reported Friday. The coronavirus has been positively confirmed in 20 U.S. states. Indiana and Tennessee reported positive cases Thursday. Beshear told WLKY the overall threat to Kentuckians is low, but he has declared a state of emergency following the positive case. Beshear also said that Kentucky should…
