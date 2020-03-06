Global  

Depositors' money not at risk, reconstruction draft bill being studied: SBI Chairman on Yes Bank

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Rajnish Kumar informed that it will invest SBI would invest Rs 2450 crore in Yes Bank and own 49 per cent of the restructured bank.
News video: SBI to acquire 49% stake in Yes Bank, depositors' 'money safe'| OneIndia News

SBI to acquire 49% stake in Yes Bank, depositors' 'money safe'| OneIndia News 01:23

 SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar stressed that Yes Bank depositors' money is at no risk at all after the bank was put under an RBI moratorium and most people can't withdraw more than Rs 50,000. Outlining the contours of Yes Bank rescue, Kumar said they have informed through the stock exchange that SBI...

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme [Video]

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:16Published
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges [Video]

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Depositors' money safe: FM on Yes Bank crisis

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed cash-strapped Yes Bank under moratorium, Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday assured that the...
IndiaTimes

Yes Bank depositors' money safe, reiterates RBI

Allaying concerns raised by many after Yes Bank fiasco, the RBI on Sunday reiterated that depositors' money is safe and it is closely monitoring all banks. The...
IndiaTimes

