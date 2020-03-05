Global  

Yes Bank restructuring: Due diligence underway, says chief Rajnish Kumar

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
State of Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the bank has received the draft scheme of resolution for cash-strapped Yes Bank and the board has given in-principle approval to explore the possibility of picking up 49 per cent stake.
News video: Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News 04:10

 A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN STANDING WITH A DOCTOR APPARENTLY. RAHUL GANDHI LED A PROTEST OF SENIOR CONGRESS LEADERS ON THE PARLIAMENT...

Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News [Video]Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News

IN A FIRST STATEMENT ON THE YES BANK CRISIS, FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TODAY ASSURED YES BANK DEPOSITORS THAT THEIR MONEY IN THE TROUBLED BANK IS SAFE AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA WILL FIND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘No Yes Bank’ jibe, Chidambaram says wonder if this is the last [Video]Rahul Gandhi’s ‘No Yes Bank’ jibe, Chidambaram says wonder if this is the last

Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over the Yes Bank crisis. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Modi government and his ideas have destroyed the Indian economy. Chidambaram also questioned the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published


Depositors' money not at risk, reconstruction draft bill being studied: SBI Chairman on Yes Bank

Rajnish Kumar informed that it will invest SBI would invest Rs 2450 crore in Yes Bank and own 49 per cent of the restructured bank.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

RBI caps Yes Bank withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account in a month

RBI supersedes the board of Yes Bank, which has not been able to raise required capital for the last six months. It also appointed former Chief Financial Officer...
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsWorldNewsReuters India

