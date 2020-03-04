Global  

Valley Forge Tourism focuses on local residents as coronavirus fears spread

Saturday, 7 March 2020
As residents across Greater Philadelphia region become wary of taking a trip amid the spread of coronavirus, one local tourism board is looking to provide an alternative to far-away travel. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is ramping up its marketing toward residents in Delaware and New Jersey, CEO Mike Bowman said. The organization is noticing an “uptick” in engagement on its social media sites and saw strong attendance last weekend to nearby tourist sites like Valley Forge National…
 The Collier County Tourism Bureau address Coronavirus fears and ways they are monitoring the virus.

Palestinian tourism ministry says West Bank's Nativity Church to close "until further notice" amid coronavirus fears.

Palestinian tourism ministry says West Bank's Nativity Church to close "until further notice" amid coronavirus fears.
Despite coronavirus fears, inbound tourism increased in February

Despite coronavirus fears, inbound tourism increased in February. Inbound tourism in February is estimated to be worth NIS 1.7 billion ($493m.) to the Israeli economy, the Tourism Ministry said.
