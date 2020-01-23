ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Crisis-hit Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor was brought to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case against him. The ED is probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.
