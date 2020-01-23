ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Crisis-hit Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor was brought to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case against him. The ED is probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.
Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's Mumbai house raided by ED

The raids were conducted in connection with a money-laundering probe against Rana Kapoor.
DNA

ED questions Rana Kapoor, searches his residence

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned former MD, CEO and co-founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, in connection with a loan granted by the ban
Hindu

