Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > France says 11 people have now died from coronavirus: Health Ministry

France says 11 people have now died from coronavirus: Health Ministry

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
France's Health Ministry said on Saturday that two more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11 people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading 01:01

 The health ministry will oversee the release of the prisoners, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

St. Louis Bans Events with More Than 1,000 People [Video]St. Louis Bans Events with More Than 1,000 People

The city of St. Louis is banning events of more than 1,000 people to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:41Published

Health Officials Turned People Away At Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Center [Video]Health Officials Turned People Away At Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Center

The line was so long, some people waited up to four hours.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Egypt registers first coronavirus case in an Egyptian national returning from Europe

Egypt registered the first coronavirus case in an Egyptian national who had returned from Serbia via France, a joint statement from the health ministry and the...
Reuters

France says 16 people have died from coronavirus: health official

Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.