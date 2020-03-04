Twin Cities Auto Show preview: Cars, trucks and bigger trucks (gallery)
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () The 47th annual Twin Cities Auto Show begins Saturday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center with over 600 vehicles on display from 35 companies like Aston Martin, Maserati and Mercedes. There will be an estimated $21 million worth of new cars at the show; visitors can actually drive some of them. The auto show offers a Ride and Drive event that allows visitors to test-drive a number of vehicles like a Dodge Durango, a Ram Rebel and an Audi Q5 PHEV. Visitors can also drive on one of two test…
While the Coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of the Geneva International Auto Show. It did not stop automakers from debuting their newest vehicles or concept cars. Bumpe2Bumpertv has a round up of who premiered what and how they did it.
The New York International Auto Show has postponed its 12-day conference, moving it to late August due to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The show has not been postponed or rescheduled since WWII.
The 2020 Columbus International Auto Show is canceled. The annual event, which was to run March 19-22 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, and its related... bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters •MotorAuthority