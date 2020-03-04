Global  

Twin Cities Auto Show preview: Cars, trucks and bigger trucks (gallery)

bizjournals Saturday, 7 March 2020
The 47th annual Twin Cities Auto Show begins Saturday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center with over 600 vehicles on display from 35 companies like Aston Martin, Maserati and Mercedes. There will be an estimated $21 million worth of new cars at the show; visitors can actually drive some of them. The auto show offers a Ride and Drive event that allows visitors to test-drive a number of vehicles like a Dodge Durango, a Ram Rebel and an Audi Q5 PHEV. Visitors can also drive on one of two test…
Columbus Auto Show hits the brakes amid coronavirus pandemic, could reschedule later

The 2020 Columbus International Auto Show is canceled. The annual event, which was to run March 19-22 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, and its related...
bizjournals

Germany's top auto show will leave Frankfurt for Munich in 2021

Germany's top auto show will leave Frankfurt for Munich in 2021Munich will play host to host Germany's premier auto show starting from 2021, VDA (Verbandes der Automobilindustrie), Germany's automobile association, announced...
MotorAuthority


