Twin Cities Auto Show preview: Cars, trucks and bigger trucks (gallery)

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The 47th annual Twin Cities Auto Show begins Saturday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center with over 600 vehicles on display from 35 companies like Aston Martin, Maserati and Mercedes. There will be an estimated $21 million worth of new cars at the show; visitors can actually drive some of them. The auto show offers a Ride and Drive event that allows visitors to test-drive a number of vehicles like a Dodge Durango, a Ram Rebel and an Audi Q5 PHEV. Visitors can also drive on one of two test…


